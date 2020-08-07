The President & Chief Executive Officer of Loncor Resources (LONCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Loncor Resources (LONCF), Arnold T Kondrat, bought shares of LONCF for $135K.

In addition to Arnold T Kondrat, 3 other LONCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Arnold T Kondrat’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $13.24 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Arnold T Kondrat’s trades have generated a -5.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loncor Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.