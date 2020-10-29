The President & Chief Executive Officer of International Prospect Ventures (URANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of International Prospect Ventures (URANF), Martin Walter, bought shares of URANF for $5,500.

Following this transaction Martin Walter’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $127.6K.

International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects. The company holds an interest in the Porcupine miracle prospect, consisting of more than four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. It is also focused on the development of Pilbara gold-the wits end project which comprises of approximately eight staked properties covering an area of approximately 927 kilometers in Southeast of Karratha, Western Australia.