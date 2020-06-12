The President & Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Silver (ISVLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Silver (ISVLF), Frederick William Davidson, sold shares of ISVLF for $17.04K.

Based on IMPACT Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.41 million and GAAP net loss of -$90,174. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $905.5K. Currently, IMPACT Silver has an average volume of 596.13K. The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.15.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of silver properties. It produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.