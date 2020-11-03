The President & Chief Executive Officer of Gildan Activewear (GIL) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Gildan Activewear (GIL), Glenn J Chamandy, bought shares of GIL for $31.93K.

The company has a one-year high of $30.29 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Gildan Activewear has an average volume of 755.85K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, reflecting a -14.1% downside. Six different firms, including National Bank and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in October 2020, GIL received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Gildan Activewear has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.