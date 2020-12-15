The President & Chief Executive Officer of Franco Nev is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Franco Nev (FNV), Paul Brink, exercised options to sell 3,879 FNV shares for a total transaction value of $652.6K.

Following Paul Brink’s last FNV Sell transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 29.1%. In addition to Paul Brink, 6 other FNV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $280 million and quarterly net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $102 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.11 and a one-year low of $77.18. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 249.79K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $153.87, reflecting a -14.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Franco Nev has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul Brink's trades have generated a -9.1% average return based on past transactions.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.