The President & Chief Executive Officer of First Majestic Silver (AG) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of First Majestic Silver (AG), Keith Neumeyer, sold shares of AG for $704.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.57 and a one-year low of $4.17. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 752.22K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.52, reflecting a -24.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $704.9K worth of AG shares and purchased $152.6K worth of AG shares. The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been neutral according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.