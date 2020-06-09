The President & Chief Executive Officer of First Energy Metals (ASKDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of First Energy Metals (ASKDF), Gurminder Singh Sangha, bought shares of ASKDF for $10.2K.

Following this transaction Gurminder Singh Sangha’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $41.48K.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 106.87. Currently, First Energy Metals has an average volume of 17.00K.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Phyllis Cobalt, and Russel Graphite Properties. The company was founded on October 12, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.