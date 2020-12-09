The President & Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Group (EQGPF), Andrew R Moor, exercised options to sell 5,400 EQGPF shares for a total transaction value of $529.6K.

Over the last month, Andrew R Moor has reported another 3 Sell trades on EQGPF for a total of $1.2M. In addition to Andrew R Moor, one other EQGPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Equitable Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $149 million and quarterly net profit of $73.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $54.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $85.75 and a one-year low of $32.16. EQGPF’s market cap is $1.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.06, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Equitable Group has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company’s subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.