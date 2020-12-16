The President & Chief Executive Officer of Enertopia (ENRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Enertopia (ENRT), Robert Mcallister, bought shares of ENRT for $25K.

Following this transaction Robert Mcallister’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $10K.

Currently, Enertopia has an average volume of 898.06K. ENRT’s market cap is $4.95 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 146.40.

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. It produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was founded on November 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.