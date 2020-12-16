The President & Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge (ENB), Albert Monaco, exercised options to sell 8,542 ENB shares for a total transaction value of $371.1K.

This is Monaco’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. This recent transaction decreases Albert Monaco’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $30.55 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.15 and a one-year low of $22.57.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.75, reflecting a -17.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enbridge has been neutral according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution segment consists of the company’s natural gas utility operations which serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in central and eastern Ontario as well as northern New York State. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company’s commodity marketing businesses and international activities. The Green Power and Transmission segment consists of the company’s investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, oversee refinery supply services and manage the company’s volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.