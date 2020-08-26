The President & Chief Executive Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Dynacor Gold Mines (DNGDF), Jean Martineau, bought shares of DNGDF for $10K.

In addition to Jean Martineau, 2 other DNGDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Jean Martineau’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.3 million.

Based on Dynacor Gold Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.87 million and quarterly net profit of $2.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.7 million and had a net profit of $756.7K. Currently, Dynacor Gold Mines has an average volume of 34.56K. The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.42K worth of DNGDF shares and purchased $10K worth of DNGDF shares. The insider sentiment on Dynacor Gold Mines has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. engages in the production of gold and silver. It also owns the rights on several mining properties which are in the exploration stage, including its flagship exploration gold, copper and silver prospect, the Tumipampa, and Anta properties. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.