The President & Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Metals (DSVMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Metals (DSVMF), Taj Singh, sold shares of DSVMF for $27.16K.

This is Singh’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:GTT back in October 2018 In addition to Taj Singh, 2 other DSVMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DSVMF’s market cap is $464 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -28.80. Currently, Discovery Metals has an average volume of 283.83K. The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on Discovery Metals has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.