The President & Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy (CWEGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy (CWEGF), Dale Orest Shwed, bought shares of CWEGF for $53.25K.

Following this transaction Dale Orest Shwed’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $1.04 million. Over the last month, Dale Orest Shwed has reported another 4 Buy trades on CWEGF for a total of $87.19K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.77 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.22, reflecting a 13.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Crew Energy has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.