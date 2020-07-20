The President & Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment (CJREF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment (CJREF), Douglas Donovan Murphy, bought shares of CJREF for $49.95K.

Following this transaction Douglas Donovan Murphy’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $386.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $1.25.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.49, reflecting a -44.8% downside. Five different firms, including National Bank and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment, Inc. is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business. The Radio segment includes radio stations with a concentration in the densely populated area. The Corporate segment refers to the incremental cost of corporate overhead in excess of the amount allocated to the other operating segments. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.