The President & Chief Executive Officer of City View Green Holdings (CVGRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of City View Green Holdings (CVGRF), Roberto Fia, bought shares of CVGRF for $100K.

Currently, City View Green Holdings has an average volume of 50.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.8K worth of CVGRF shares and purchased $100K worth of CVGRF shares.

City View Green Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company intends to produce medicinal products and recreational cannabis products for the Adult-Use market. Its facility is located in Brantford Ontario which offers cultivation and extraction space.