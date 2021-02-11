The President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF), Toby Chu, sold shares of MBAIF for $13.65K.

This is Chu’s first Sell trade following 112 Buy transactions. Over the last month, Toby Chu has reported another 5 Sell trades on MBAIF for a total of $82.85K.

MBAIF’s market cap is $36.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.40. Currently, CIBT Education Group has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.65K worth of MBAIF shares and purchased $89.25K worth of MBAIF shares. The insider sentiment on CIBT Education Group has been positive according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Toby Chu's trades have generated a -0.2% average return based on past transactions.

CIBT Education Group, Inc. operates as an education management company. The firm provides educational services, including business management degree programs, career-oriented diploma programs and language training services. It owns and operates a network of business, technical and language colleges and has cooperative joint programs. The company was founded by Toby Chu on November 17, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.