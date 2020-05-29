The President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF), Toby Chu, bought shares of MBAIF for $7,140.

Over the last month, Toby Chu has reported another 5 Buy trades on MBAIF for a total of $58.01K. In addition to Toby Chu, one other MBAIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CIBT Education Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.8 million and quarterly net profit of $4.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $132K. MBAIF’s market cap is $25.72 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Starting in August 2019, MBAIF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on CIBT Education Group has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Toby Chu’s trades have generated a -3.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CIBT Education Group, Inc. operates as an education management company. The firm provides educational services, including business management degree programs, career-oriented diploma programs and language training services. It owns and operates a network of business, technical and language colleges and has cooperative joint programs. The company was founded by Toby Chu on November 17, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.