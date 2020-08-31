The President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group (MBAIF), Toby Chu, bought shares of MBAIF for $2,880.

Over the last month, Toby Chu has reported another 3 Buy trades on MBAIF for a total of $20.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MBAIF’s market cap is $31.31 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Starting in December 2019, MBAIF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on CIBT Education Group has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CIBT Education Group, Inc. operates as an education management company. The firm provides educational services, including business management degree programs, career-oriented diploma programs and language training services. It owns and operates a network of business, technical and language colleges and has cooperative joint programs. The company was founded by Toby Chu on November 17, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.