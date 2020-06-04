The President & Chief Executive Officer of Cerro Mining (CPSJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cerro Mining (CPSJF), Andrew William Bowering, bought shares of CPSJF for $55K.

Currently, Cerro Mining has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Cerro Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the mining of precious metals and base metals. It explores properties in Chile and Nevada. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.