The President & Chief Executive Officer of Cell MedX (CMXC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cell MedX (CMXC), Frank Edward Mcenulty, bought shares of CMXC for $10K.

Following this transaction Frank Edward Mcenulty’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $144.8K. This is Mcenulty’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:COOL back in June 2017

Based on Cell MedX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8,942 and GAAP net loss of -$360,908. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $390.7K. Currently, Cell MedX has an average volume of 32.76K. The company has a one-year high of $1.69 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on Cell MedX has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cell MedX Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include electromedical technology, and ebalance technology for diabetes and related complications The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.