The President & Chief Executive Officer of Cascades (CADNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cascades (CADNF), Laurent Lemaire, bought shares of CADNF for $4,095.

Based on Cascades’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $24 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $7.27.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.40, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cascades has been negative according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cascades, Inc. produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products and Tissue Papers. The Containerboard segment includes a variety of corrugated packaging containers, including corrugated sheets, specialized packaging, general folding cartons and quick-service restaurant packaging. The Boxboard Europe segment manufactures coated virgin boxboards, coated recycled boxboards and recycled linerboards. The Specialty Products segment includes industrial packaging, specialty papers and consumer packaging products. The Tissue Papers segment includes paper towels, paper hand towels, bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper napkins. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire, and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.