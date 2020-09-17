The President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Railway (CNI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Railway (CNI), Jean-Jacques Ruest, bought shares of CNI for $3.55M.

Following Jean-Jacques Ruest’s last CNI Buy transaction on December 26, 2017, the stock climbed by 28.1%. This is Ruest’s first Buy trade following 19 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $107.52 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 678.17K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.50, reflecting a 9.1% upside. Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.