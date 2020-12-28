The President & Chief Executive Officer of Cameco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cameco (CCJ), Tim Scott Gitzel, exercised options to sell 244,592 CCJ shares for a total transaction value of $4.26M.

This recent transaction decreases Tim Scott Gitzel’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $5.01 million. This is Gitzel’s first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions.

Based on Cameco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $379 million and GAAP net loss of -$60,770,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.42 and a one-year low of $5.30. CCJ’s market cap is $5.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 1718.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.52, reflecting a 2.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.