The President & Chief Executive Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), Armin Martens, bought shares of ARESF for $72.5K.

Over the last month, Armin Martens has reported another 7 Buy trades on ARESF for a total of $515K. In addition to Armin Martens, 2 other ARESF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, Artis Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 250.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.86, reflecting a -34.6% downside. Five different firms, including Echelon Wealth Partners and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.