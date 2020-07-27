The President & Chief Executive Officer of Antler Gold (ALRGF) is Buying Shares

On July 23, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Antler Gold (ALRGF), Daniel Davies Whittaker, bought shares of ALRGF for $25K.

Following this transaction Daniel Davies Whittaker’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.11 million.

Currently, Antler Gold has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.20.

Antler Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Wilding Lake gold project located in central Newfoundland.