The President & Chief Executive Officer of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), Michael R Emory, bought shares of APYRF for $99.82K.

Following Michael R Emory’s last APYRF Buy transaction on November 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $43.25 and a one-year low of $23.63. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 627.

Starting in August 2020, APYRF received 29 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.95, reflecting a -20.4% downside. Seven different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.