The President & Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold (AGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold (AGI), John A Mccluskey, bought shares of AGI for $11.24K.

This is Mccluskey’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $218 million and quarterly net profit of $67.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $17.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.54, reflecting a -33.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AGI with a $20.00 price target. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Laurentian Bank of Canada, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Alamos Gold has been neutral according to 185 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.