The President & Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Metals (ARIZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Metals (ARIZF), Robert Nathan Edwards, bought shares of ARIZF for $120K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Nathan Edwards’ holding in the company by 44% to a total of $706.2K. In addition to Robert Nathan Edwards, 3 other ARIZF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.13.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240K worth of ARIZF shares and purchased $277.5K worth of ARIZF shares.

Affinity Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, and other areas of North America. It focuses on identifying new exploration opportunities and joint ventures for its properties. The company was founded on July 10, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.