The President & Chief Executive Of of Viad (VVI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Of of Viad (VVI), Steven Moster, bought shares of VVI for $220.4K.

In addition to Steven Moster, 7 other VVI executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Steven Moster’s holding in the company by 5.02% to a total of $4.48 million.

Based on Viad’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $321 million and GAAP net loss of $6.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.27 and a one-year low of $52.67. VVI’s market cap is $1.09B and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.94.

The insider sentiment on Viad has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.