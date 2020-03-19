The President & CFO of Ryman (RHP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CFO of Ryman (RHP), Mark Fioravanti, bought shares of RHP for $231.2K.

Following this transaction Mark Fioravanti’s holding in the company was increased by 7.99% to a total of $4.12 million. In addition to Mark Fioravanti, 3 other RHP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ryman’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $447 million and quarterly net profit of $44.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $361 million and had a net profit of $159 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.57 and a one-year low of $13.25. Currently, Ryman has an average volume of 571.57K.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other.