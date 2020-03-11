The President & CEO of Williams Co (WMB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Williams Co (WMB), Alan Armstrong, bought shares of WMB for $502.6K.

In addition to Alan Armstrong, 5 other WMB executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Alan Armstrong’s holding in the company was increased by 4.1% to a total of $12.57 million.

The company has a one-year high of $29.55 and a one-year low of $13.17. WMB’s market cap is $18.18B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.34. Currently, Williams Co has an average volume of 13.55M.

Six different firms, including SunTrust Robinson and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Williams Co has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Williams Cos., Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

