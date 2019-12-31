The President & CEO of Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR), David Kelly, bought shares of WHLR for $2,746.

Following this transaction David Kelly’s holding in the company was increased by 5.58% to a total of $51.68K. In addition to David Kelly, 2 other WHLR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Wheeler Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 40.12K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $0.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15.52K worth of WHLR shares and purchased $2,746 worth of WHLR shares. The insider sentiment on Wheeler Real Estate Investment has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Kelly’s trades have generated a -27.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership and management of income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community and free-standing retail properties.