The President & CEO of Westlake Chemical is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Westlake Chemical (WLK), Albert Chao, exercised options to buy 57,800 WLK shares at $10.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $593K. The options were close to expired and Albert Chao retained stocks.

This is Chao’s first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions. This is Chao’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WLKP back in November 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.08 and a one-year low of $52.99. Currently, Westlake Chemical has an average volume of 607.23K. WLK’s market cap is $7.23B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Four different firms, including Alembic Global and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.