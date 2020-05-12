The President & CEO of Wendy’s is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Wendy’s (WEN), Todd Allan Penegor, exercised options to sell 300,054 WEN shares at $8.22 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.37M.

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $6.83. WEN’s market cap is $4.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.00.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.62, reflecting a 3.3% upside.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.