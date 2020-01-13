The President & CEO of Vuzix (VUZI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Vuzix (VUZI), Paul Travers, bought shares of VUZI for $4,925.

Currently, Vuzix has an average volume of 391.40K. The company has a one-year high of $5.23 and a one-year low of $1.77.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality.