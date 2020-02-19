The President & CEO of Vericel is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Vericel (VCEL), Dominick Colangelo, exercised options to buy 23,438 VCEL shares at $2.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $56.2K.

This recent transaction increases Dominick Colangelo’s holding in the company by 14.68% to a total of $3.72 million. Following Dominick Colangelo’s last VCEL Buy transaction on October 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $21.01 and a one-year low of $13.40. Currently, Vericel has an average volume of 552.93K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.7121.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to normal structure and function. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel.