The President & CEO of US Ecology (ECOL) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of US Ecology (ECOL), Jeffrey Feeler, bought shares of ECOL for $49.45K.

This is Feeler’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Feeler’s holding in the company by 1.58% to a total of $3.17 million.

Based on US Ecology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $231 million and GAAP net loss of $3.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158 million and had a net profit of $13.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.24 and a one-year low of $38.65. ECOL’s market cap is $953.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.35.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ECOL with a $50.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on US Ecology has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

US Ecology, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Services; Field and Industrial Services; and Corporate.