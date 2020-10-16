The President & CEO of Trilogy Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Tony Giardini, exercised options to buy 175,000 TMQ shares at $0.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $62.75K. The options were close to expired and Tony Giardini retained stocks.

Following this transaction Tony Giardini’s holding in the company was increased by 301.47% to a total of $596.2K.

Currently, Trilogy Metals has an average volume of 178.40K. The company has a one-year high of $2.74 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.85, reflecting a -37.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trilogy Metals has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trilogy Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its properties include Arctic and Bornite deposits. The company was founded on April 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.