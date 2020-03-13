The President & CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Charles Theuer, bought shares of TCON for $28.5K.

Following this transaction Charles Theuer’s holding in the company was increased by 169.82% to a total of $65.96K.

The company has a one-year high of $17.30 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 672.90K.

Starting in August 2019, TCON received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.