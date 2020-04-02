The President & CEO of Sunstone Hotel (SHO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Sunstone Hotel (SHO), John Arabia, bought shares of SHO for $434.5K.

This recent transaction increases John Arabia’s holding in the company by 4.85% to a total of $9.42 million. In addition to John Arabia, 2 other SHO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.03 and a one-year low of $5.75. SHO’s market cap is $1.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.71, reflecting a -35.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sunstone Hotel has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.