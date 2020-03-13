The President & CEO of State Auto Financial (STFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of State Auto Financial (STFC), Michael Larocco, bought shares of STFC for $104.7K.

In addition to Michael Larocco, 4 other STFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on State Auto Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $345 million and quarterly net profit of $32.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $333 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.45 and a one-year low of $19.97. Currently, State Auto Financial has an average volume of 46.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $49.68K worth of STFC shares and purchased $256.3K worth of STFC shares. The insider sentiment on State Auto Financial has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.