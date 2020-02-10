The President & CEO of Stanley Black & Decker is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), James Loree, exercised options to sell 62,261 SWK shares at $70.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.33M.

Following James Loree’s last SWK Sell transaction on April 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.7%. In addition to James Loree, one other SWK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.63 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $66.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $173.67 and a one-year low of $126.37. SWK’s market cap is $24.79B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.89.

The insider sentiment on Stanley Black & Decker has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions.