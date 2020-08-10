The President & CEO of Spok Holdings (SPOK) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Spok Holdings (SPOK), Vincent Kelly, bought shares of SPOK for $33.58K.

In addition to Vincent Kelly, 2 other SPOK executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Vincent Kelly’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $3.61 million.

The company has a one-year high of $13.01 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, Spok Holdings has an average volume of 25.09K.

The insider sentiment on Spok Holdings has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spok Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.