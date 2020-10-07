The President & CEO of Sleep Number is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Sleep Number (SNBR), Shelly Radue Ibach, exercised options to buy 27,430 SNBR shares at $17.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $487.4K.

This recent transaction increases Shelly Radue Ibach’s holding in the company by 39.78% to a total of $10.58 million. Following Shelly Radue Ibach’s last SNBR Buy transaction on October 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.6%.

Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 354.21K. SNBR’s market cap is $1.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been neutral according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.