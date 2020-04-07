The President & CEO of Shiloh Industries (SHLO) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Shiloh Industries (SHLO), Ramzi Hermiz, bought shares of SHLO for $13.46K.

Following this transaction Ramzi Hermiz’s holding in the company was increased by 2.91% to a total of $520.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Shiloh Industries has an average volume of 106.37K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shiloh Industries, Inc. engages in lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. It designs and manufactures products within body structure and interior, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, OH.