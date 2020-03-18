The President & CEO of Sensata (ST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Sensata (ST), Jeffrey Cote, bought shares of ST for $522.9K.

This is Cote’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Jeffrey Cote’s holding in the company was increased by 11.73% to a total of $3.99 million.

Based on Sensata’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $838 million and quarterly net profit of $53.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a net profit of $254 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.72 and a one-year low of $24.56. ST’s market cap is $4.4B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.68.

Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $831.6K worth of ST shares and purchased $877.2K worth of ST shares. The insider sentiment on Sensata has been neutral according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

