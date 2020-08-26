The President & CEO of Seattle Genetics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Clay Siegall, exercised options to buy 10,299 SGEN shares at $19.41 a share, for a total transaction value of $200K.

Following this transaction Clay Siegall’s holding in the company was increased by 1.44% to a total of $113 million.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of -$168,402,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $187.99 and a one-year low of $65.44. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 205.68K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.29, reflecting a -13.6% downside. Nine different firms, including BMO Capital and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seattle Genetics has been positive according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.