The President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR), Daniel Schrider, bought shares of SASR for $1,981.

Following Daniel Schrider’s last SASR Buy transaction on August 07, 2012, the stock climbed by 21.2%.

Based on Sandy Spring Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $132 million and quarterly net profit of $56.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.81 million and had a net profit of $28.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.79 and a one-year low of $18.00. Currently, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average volume of 86.35K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.