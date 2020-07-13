The President & CEO of Rgc Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Rgc Resources (RGCO), Paul Nester, exercised options to buy 1,000 RGCO shares at $14.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $14.4K.

Following this transaction Paul Nester’s holding in the company was increased by 3.41% to a total of $720.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $31.98 and a one-year low of $22.70. RGCO’s market cap is $194 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.10. Currently, Rgc Resources has an average volume of 10.86K.

The insider sentiment on Rgc Resources has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RGC Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.