The President & CEO of Research Frontiers (REFR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Research Frontiers (REFR), Joseph Harary, bought shares of REFR for $39.14K.

Following this transaction Joseph Harary’s holding in the company was increased by 8.79% to a total of $1.73 million. Following Joseph Harary’s last REFR Buy transaction on November 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Research Frontiers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $462.9K and GAAP net loss of $397.7K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $370.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $634.2K. Currently, Research Frontiers has an average volume of 81.64K. The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $1.95.

Research Frontiers, Inc. engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets.